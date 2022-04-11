Miguel Cabrera closer to becoming the seventh member of the elite club | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro | @fr3djcd

With the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Miguel Cabrera’s entry into the 3,000 hit and 500 home run club it has become a question of when it will reach the figure.

With Cabrera 11 hits short of 3,000the veteran Detroit Tiger is so close to joining one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball history.

Cabrera has spent the last 15 years in Detroit, where he will have recorded 2,158 of his 3,000 hits. During his time with the Tigers, Cabrera has collected two MVPs, a triple crown, four AL batting titles and seven All-Star appearances. He also won the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

Only six players in Major League history have at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Miguel Cabrera could soon join that legendary list. Do you know who the others are? pic.twitter.com/WwIxIkF3qi – Aurelio Moreno (@aurelio02) April 11, 2022

With Cabrera on the doorstep of history, these are the other members of baseball’s 3,000 hit and 500 home run club.

hank aaron

He hit 755 home runs and recorded 3,771 hits throughout his 23-year career with Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Willie Mays

In addition to leading the league in home runs four times, Mays also led baseball in steals four times and won the batting title in 1954. The 24-time All-Star retired in 1973 with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs and an average of . career batting .301

Eddie Murray

The 1977 Rookie of the Year finished his career with 3,255 hits and 504 home runs.

Raphael Palmeiro

The Ranger and Oriole veteran hit 569 home runs and recorded 1,835 RBIs with 3,020 bats in his 20-year MLB career.

Albert Pujols

Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022 in the offseason for his 22nd and final season. He currently has 3,301 career hits from him and 679 home runs.