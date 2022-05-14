Miguel Cabrera hit his 504th home run for life in the Major Leagues

The Creole Miguel Cabrera, continues to capture his name both in the MLB books and in the retinas and hearts of all baseball fans, today he delighted the Comerica Park audience with his 504th homer for life in the Majors.

Through the meeting between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, Miguel Cabrera, put the team on his shoulder after being the offensive spark plug in the match, after hitting a home run after hitting a one-run double to open the scoring.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

In the bottom of the sixth inning, “Miggy” unleashed the madness in Detroit, after hitting a huge home run throughout the left field to put the scoreboard two runs for zero in favor of the Bengalis.

Here the home run:

Another Miggy Milestone.@Miguel Cabrera ties Eddie Murray for 27th on the all-time @MLB home runs list with No. 504! pic.twitter.com/XwinMvIAMN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 14, 2022

On a count of two balls and one strike, before pitches from right-hander Jordan Lyles, Miguel Cabrera hit his 504th home run of his professional baseball career at a speed of 104.1 miles per hour and a distance of 346 feet.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

This home run allows the Venezuelan to tie Eddie Murray for 27th place among the most home runs in the history of the Major Leagues, placing himself only five shy of his next goal, which is Gary Sheffield who has 509 homers.

HISTORICAL ⚾🇻🇪🔥 MIGUEL CABRERA ties Eddie Murray for 27th in home runs 504 home runs Eddie Murray

504 homers Miggy Next target: Gary Sheffield with 509 LEGEND pic.twitter.com/toyd3fT7cQ – Guillermo Linares (@guille94) May 14, 2022

But that’s not all with a Home Run and a Double, Miguel Cabrera has 1,123 extra-base hits, surpassing Manny Ramirez in this line, ranking 17th on the list of players with the most extra-base hits in Major League history.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

With a Home Run and a Double, Miguel Cabrera adds 1,123 extra-base hits, surpassing Manny Ramirez in this line, ranking 17th in the list of players with the most extra-base hits in GL history. 🛑 He’s on his way to another 3-hit game. pic.twitter.com/a9vqA7JsnQ — AJ Torres, Miguel Cabrera Stan (@ajtorresd) May 14, 2022

Numbers of “Miggy” in the 2022 harvest

Miguel Cabrera is batting .279, with 29 hits in 104 at-bats, scoring nine runs and driving in 12, hitting two home runs in 29 games played with the Tigers this 2022 season.

might interest you