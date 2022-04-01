Miguel Cabrera homered the Yankees in Spring Training 2022

Miguel Cabrerawho has had a Spring Training 2022 somewhat low on offensive numbers, he was finally able to wake up and that Friday he connected his first home run of the preseason, warming up for what will be the Opening Day of the Big leagues next week, which will also mean the 20th season of the Venezuelan.

This Friday, the Yankees and the Tigers met in Spring Training and Cabrera made himself felt with his power in the batter’s box, hitting a superb home run to put his team ahead 2-1 in the sixth inning, this being just his fifth hit in eight 2022 MLB preseason games.

home run

Opposite band!🤯 Miguel Cabrera released against the Yankees his first home run of the #SpringTraining2022 ⚾🇻🇪🔥 Chad Green the victim of the Venezuelan 👀 📹: Carlos Mendoza / IG pic.twitter.com/YblEH6KhcH — El Fildeo ⚾️🔥 ´we are ready (@elfildeo) April 1, 2022

The Venezuelan of the Tigers showed his power to Chad Green, who left a misplaced fastball and he disappeared it to his favorite side, the opposite band (right field) to thus give his first complete lap of Spring Training 2022.

Numbers in Spring Training

Miggy is batting .250 with five hits, two RBIs and one run scored in 20 at-bats with the Tigers.

Brands for Miggy in 2022

13 hits to reach the mythical figure of 3000

3 doubles for the 600 and two more to overtake Barry Bonds in 18th place in this department

12 games played to surpass Luis Aparicio as the second Venezuelan with the most games in the Major Leagues (2,599)

Projection

“El Marciano”, according to Fangraphs, will play about 122 games with the Detroit Tigers, where he will give 122 hits, 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, will drive in 64 runs, will score 59, 44 walks and his average will be .256, numbers discreet and that will allow you to continue entering history. In addition, records that will undoubtedly catapult him to the Hall of Fame when he retires.

