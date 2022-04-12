Miguel Cabrera near a very exclusive club

In December 2011, Pujols signed a monster 10-year, $254 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Although Pujols couldn’t produce at the level he showed in St. Louis, he had solid seasons with the Angels, going 100 RBIs four times (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and being named to the All-Star Game in 2015. After being released for Los Angeles-Anaheim in 2021, Pujols signed with the Dodgers, where he hit .254 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. This year he signed a contract with the Cardinals, announcing that his 22nd season in the Major Leagues will be his last. Currently, he has 3,301 hits and 679 home runs.