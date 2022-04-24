Miguel Cabrera, reached 3,000 hits the best Venezuelan batter in the history of the Major Leagues

Miguel Cabrera he is the best Venezuelan hitter in the history of the Major Leagues. There is no discussion about it. His 3,000 hits, a milestone he just reached with a hit to right field, and his 502 home runs leave no doubt about his ability and consistency over 20 years in the best baseball in the world.

Only six players have reached both marks in the Majors (home runs and hits), in addition to Cabrera: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddy Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodríguez, all excellent hitters. The top three are in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

With another hit from two corners, he will reach 600, which would equal him with Aaron as the only ones to exceed 500 home runs, 3,000 hits, 600 doubles and finish his career with a .300 average.

He is the only Triple Crown winner in the last 50 years, the first to achieve it since 1967. He won four batting crowns and in 11 seasons he averaged over .300. On two occasions he was the Most Valuable Player.

According to ESPN, Cabrera appears at number 59 on the list of top 100 major league players of all timein a selection made by sports writers.

Miguel Cabrera, marlin and tigrero

The Venezuelan is 39 years old. He is in the penultimate year of his contract with the Detroit Tigersa team he joined in 2008 from the Florida Marlins, a team with which he debuted in 2003, and with which he won the World Series that year, defeating the New York Yankees in six games.

In that postseason, his first in the Majors, Cabrera hit .265, 18-for-68, with four home runs, 11 runs scored and 12 RBIs, being a decisive addition to the achievement. He finished fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

In Florida he achieved three seasons with more than 100 runs scored, four seasons with more than 100 RBIs, three with more than 30 home runs and his average was over .300 on three occasions.

With Detroit, he is in his 15th season. He has completed five seasons with more than 100 runs scored, eight with more than 100 RBIs, seven with more than 30 homers and eight batting over .300 average.

The Venezuelans

Notable criollo scouts like Luis “Camaleón” García, Teolindo Acosta, Víctor Davalillo, César Tovar or Robert Pérez, all with more than 1,000 hits in Venezuelan baseball, did not have brilliant careers in the north. The first two didn’t even play in the Major Leagues, while Davalillo, for 16 seasons, and Tovar, for 12 seasons, were good players, but not exceptional. Perez was never able to settle down.

Of those established in the Big Top, Andrés Galarraga seems to be the one who deserves to be Cabrera’s escort. Galarraga finished with 2,333 hits and 399 home runs and a .288 average. His career spanned 19 years.

Bob Abreu, another famous hitter, had 2,470 hits and had 288 home runs. His average finished at .291. He played in the Major Leagues for 18 years.

Luis Aparicio, in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, played for 18 years. He hit 2,677 hits and finished with a .262 average.

Omar Vizquel played for 24 years in the Major Leagues. He had 2,877 hits, second on the list of Venezuelans with the most hits in the Majors, and his average finished at .272.

Perhaps José Altuve, with 12 years in the best baseball in the world, or more recently, Ronald Acuña, with just four years, can dispute Cabrera’s position in the future. But only the years will tell.

New season

“I feel good and happy to be back on the pitch, healthy and positive,” Cabrera told ESPNDigital at the start of the postseason.

From a slow start in the first few months, Cabrera has had an above-average start in 2022. In his first 11 games he hit .333, 12-for-36, with two homers, five runs scored and three RBIs.

Since 2017, Cabrera has not had a good season. In 2021 he achieved the best numbers in recent years: 15 home runs, 70 RBIs and an average of .256.

In 2014, he agreed for 10 years and 292 million dollars with the Detroit Tigers, so he is in the penultimate year of his contract.

With Cabrera there are three Detroit players who have reached the 3,000-hit milestone: the legendary Ty Coob, who spent 22 seasons with the Tigers and finished his career with 4,189 hits, and Al Kaline, who played 22 seasons with the Tigers. striped, and ended his career with 3,007 hits.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!