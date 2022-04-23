Miguel Cabrera reaches 3,000 hits in his Major League career

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera had the 3,000th hit of his major league career during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Cabrera, as designated hitter and third in the batting order, achieved the feat with a single against his countryman Antonio Senzatela. Cabrera got the hit in his 2,600th game, averaging nearly 190 hits per 162 games over the course of his 20-season career.

MIGUEL CABRERA’S GREATEST HITS # Date opponent hit type Pitcher one 6/20/03 rays home run Al Levine 100 4/20/04 Phillies Easy Robert Hernandez 500 5/12/06 Pirates Easy Victor Santos 1000 7/9/08 twins home run Glen Perkins 1500 7/15/11 White Sox Easy Gavin Floyd 2000 4/4/14 Orioles home run ryan webb 2500 9/18/16 Guardians Easy Trevor Bauer 2900 6/10/21 Mariners Double Justin Sheffield 3000 4/23/22 Tigers Easy Antonio Senzatela

Cabrera becomes the first Venezuelan, seventh Latin American and player number 33 with three thousand hits in the history of the American Major Leagues (MLB).

The designated hitter of the Tigers joined the Dominicans Albert Pujols, Adrián Beltré and Alex Rodríguez; Panamanian Rod Carew, Cuban Rafael Palmeiro and Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente, in the Latin American group.

Only two other players had reached the mark wearing a Tigers uniform: Ty Cobb on August 19, 1921 and Al Kaline on September 24, 1974. The first MLB player to amass three thousand wireless players was Cap Anson on September 18. July 1897, while Pujols, on May 4, 2018, had been the last.

Cabrera, who turned 39 in April, is an 11-time All-Star with two MVP awards and the last major league hitting Triple Crown in more than half a century. On August 22 of last year, he entered the circle of 28 sluggers who hit 500 or more career home runs.

Cabrera is only the seventh batter with 500 homers and three thousand hits. The others are Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Palmeiro, Pujols and A-Rod.

Reaching 3,000 hits is almost a guarantee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Of the 33 players who have reached the milestone, only six are not in the Hall, with three (Pete Rose, Rafael Palmeiro and Rodríguez) out for rule violations, one still active (Pujols) and the other two (Ichiro Suzuki and Beltré) are not eligible yet but have extremely strong cases once their turn comes around. Of all the active players, only one has more than 2,500 hits: Robinson Canó, who currently has 2,630.

Colorado pitchers have been among the most mistreated by Cabrera in his career. The Venezuelan has 66 hits and an average greater than .400 in 45 games against the Rockies since his debut with the Miami Marlins on June 20, 2003. The Cleveland Guardians (266), Kansas City Royals (257) and Minnesota Twins ( 252), which are Detroit’s division rivals, have received the most hits from the right-handed hitter.

Miami and Detroit, franchises in which Cabrera has spread his two decades of career, have been the least hit, with 15 and five hits allowed, respectively.

Here’s the list of all the MLB players Cabrera will be joining, along with their current hit total.

1. Pete Rose (4,256)

2.Ty Cobb (4,189)

3. Hank Aaron (3,771)

4. Stan Musial (3,630)

5. Tris Speaker (3,514)

6. Derek Jeter (3,465)

7. Cap Anson (3,435)

8. Honus Wagner (3,420)

9. Carl Yastrzemski (3,149)

10. Paul Molitor (3,319)

11. Eddie Collins (3,315)

12. Albert Pujols (3,308)

13. Willie Mays (3,293)

14. Eddie Murray (3,255)

15. Nap Lajoie (3,243)

16. Cal Ripken Jr. (3184)

17. Adrian Beltre (3,166)

18. George Brett (3,154)

19. Paul Waner (3,152)

20. Robin Young (3,142)

21. Tony Gwynn (3,141)

22. Alex Rodriguez (3,155)

23. Dave Winfield (3,110)

24. Ichiro Suzuki (3,089)

25. Craig Biggio (3,060)

26. Rickey Henderson (3,055)

27. Rod Carew (3,053)

28. Lou Brock (3,023)

29. Rafael Palmeiro (3,020)

30. Wade Boggs (3,010)

31. Al Kaline (3,007)

32. Roberto Clemente (3,000)

33. Miguel Cabrera (3,000)