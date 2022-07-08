Miguel Ceara assumes as Minister of the Environment

The newly appointed Environment Minister, Miguel Ceara Hattonsaid he hopes to do everything necessary to ensure that projects from the previous management of the late Orlando Jorge Mera continue.

He affirmed that he feels committed to environmental issues, and that at the moment he cannot give a diagnosis of how are some of the functions of the Ministry.

“I just entered (the Ministry), I’m just finding out and I had a general overview of all the functions, I think it’s a bit premature for me to give a diagnosis,” said Ceara Hatton, accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peñawho since June 16 was in charge of the Ministry of the Environment, after the assassination of the former minister, Orlando Jorge Mera.

For her part, the vice president said that Miguel will be defending the environment and allowing the development of the Dominican Republic.

“What the Dominican people can expect is that we are complying with the instructions of our president Luis Abinader, and today morning we have come to swear in the new Minister of the Environment, and also to have a series of meetings so that he takes office and begins the work that corresponds to him and the functions of this Ministry”, said Peña.

Before being the Minister of the Environment, Miguel Ceara Hatton was Minister of Economy, Planning and Developmentfrom August 16, 2020.

On June 6, Orlando Jorge Mera was assassinated.while he was in his office at the Ministry.

The main defendant is Fausto Miguel Cruz, who he was considered a childhood friend by Jorge Mera.

Cruz is serving a year in preventive detention at the Najayo-Men Correction Center.