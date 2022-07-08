Miguel Ceara Hatton, a dedicated economist in charge of Environment

Santo Domingo, DR.

Miguel Ceara Hatton served as Minister of Economy, Planning and Development since August 16, 2020 and was appointed this Thursday by President Luis Abinader, as environment minister and Natural Resources.

The official was appointed by Decree 361-22, which also appoints Pavel Ernesto Isa Contreras as Minister of Economy, Planning and Development.

Ceara Hatton is a graduate of Economics, whose areas of professional interest are macroeconomicseconomic development, economic theory, public policies, as well as international politics.

According to a biography published in the Ministry of Economy, from 1982 to 1984 he was President of the Dominican College of Economists, Inc. (Codeco). Between 1996 and 2001, director of the economic area of ​​the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) based in Trinidad and Tobago and director of the Center for Economic Research for the Caribbean (CIECA) between 1987-1996, based in Santo Domingo.

Between 1981 and 1983 he held the position of Director of Financial Operations at the Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre).

It was hired by UNICEF to accompany annually (2 or 3 months each year) the Social Cabinet of Nicaragua from the Ministry of Social Action between 1992-1996.

Between 2002 and 2003, Ceara Hatton was director of International Organizations at the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs (SRE) and advisor to the chancellor on trade issues, with the rank of ambassador.

Also, from 2011 to 2020 he worked as a private consultant in the economic area.

Likewise, in the 2000s, he prepared the quarterly report of the Economic Intelligence Unit of The Economist and carried out consultancies on Trade Policy and Macroeconomics.

He is a professor of Economics at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra. He taught various subjects at the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC), during 1981-1996; between 1982 and 1985 she taught at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) and the Catholic University of Santo Domingo (2004-2009).

He is a professor of the subjects of Macroeconomy, Development Theory, Monetary, History of Economic Thought, International Trade, Econometrics and Dominican Economy, and Human Development.

He has received several awards for his contributions to the economy, highlighting the “José Cordero Michel National Economy Award”, granted by Codeco in 1995.