Miguel Díaz-Canel, the second president with the least approval in Latin America, according to a survey

A poll carried out by the French multinational IPSOS placed Miguel Díaz-Canel as the second president with the most disapproval of Latin Americawith 14% support, only above Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, who has only 4% approval.

The study, carried out by IPSOS after surveying some 297 opinion leaders from 12 Latin American countries, placed the Uruguayan Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou as the president with the highest approval (74%)followed by the Chilean Gabriel Boric (49%) and the former Colombian president Iván Duque (40%).

Among the worst, in addition to Cuban and Venezuelan, is the Peruvian peter castlewith 15% approval, the Argentine Alberto Fernández, with 19% and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, with 20%.

According to the data reflected by the survey, 78% of those surveyed disapproved of the management of Miguel Diaz-Canel at the head of the Cuban Government14% approved it and 3% did not have a precise opinion.

In the case of Miguel Díaz-Canel, who began his term with 15% approval in August 2019gradually rose until September 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had not yet wreaked great havoc on the Island, reaching 26% approval, which was affected shortly after, since by July 2021 only 19% of respondents supported his management.

Regarding the political situation in Cuba2% of the opinion leaders surveyed considered it a full democracy, 6% a deficient democracy, 7% a hybrid regime, 84% an authoritarian regime and 1% did not offer an opinion.

about the economy, only 1% rated the Cuban as very goodwhile 3% said it was good, 19% very bad and 74% considered it very bad.

58% of opinion leaders who participated in the survey estimated that the inflation in Cuba would continue to increasein contrast to 1% who said it would decrease while 27% said it would continue at the same level and 15% could not give a precise opinion.

The survey placed Uruguay as the country with the best economy in the region and where survey participants believed inflation would decline in the coming year. It is significant that only the country governed by Lacalle Pou and Chile were considered full democracies by the majority of those surveyed.