Miguel Gutiérrez Díaz and the psychiatric evaluations carried out on him

Both the defense of the Dominican deputy Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diazwho has been imprisoned in Miami since May 2021 awaiting trial for drug traffickingas the Prosecutor’s Office asked the judge in the case for more time to be able to fully study the evaluation of the defendant’s mental health.

According to a court document dated March 3 to which Efe had access, the parties ask Judge Roy K. Altman to delay until at least April 4 a hearing scheduled for March 28 in order to discuss whether the mental health of Gutiérrez Díaz allows him to face a trial that was originally going to start at the end of this month.

Gutiérrez Díaz’s defense requested last January that the defendant undergo a mental health evaluation by a psychiatrist or a psychologist from the Bureau of Prisons to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

The judge accepted the request and ordered on January 19 that Gutiérrez Díaz be tested, who has been twice placed under surveillance by suicide risk since December, according to his defense attorney, Dennis Urbano.

Dr. Carmen Rodríguez, who is carrying out the evaluation of Gutiérrez Díaz, has warned that she will not be able to finish it before March 29, which is why both parties ask the judge for more time.

In the same document, the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office emphasize that the other three defendants in this case, Miguel Emilio Gutiérrez Díaz, brother of the deputy, and the brothers Endy de Jesús and Danny Núñez Mármol, have already pleaded guilty.

Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz, whom, to this day, the website of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic continues to list as a deputy, was arrested on May 18 at Miami International Airport, where he arrived to attend the graduation of his son apparently unaware that a Miami grand jury had in March 2021 indicted him for drug trafficking.

In one of his appearances before the judge, the former legislator pleaded not guilty to the crimes of which he is accused.

According to the indictment issued by a Miami federal grand jury on March 11, 2021, from approximately 2014 to 2017 Gutiérrez Díaz was part of a transnational drug trafficking network that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States and distributed cocaine.

According to the indictment, the drug arrived in the US hidden in boxes of fresh food aboard merchant ships or yachts owned by the defendant.

Gutiérrez Díaz was one of the legislators of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) with the most votes and has at least three companies in the Dominican province of Santiago, from where he coordinated his leap into politics, according to the newspaper of the Caribbean country Listín Diario.

According to that medium, in that province he was known as a “prosperous businessman in the real estate sector” and was also linked to the construction sector, but he had not made a political career before being elected deputy in the last elections.