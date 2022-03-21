Miguel Herrera, a bad actor and Liga MX, a novel: former Americanist

In 2012, Oswaldo Vizcarrondo was a reinforcement for América, but he did not have a good time with Miguel Herrera’s Águilas; Thus, in an interview with The world is a ball from Venezuela, he attacked Piojo and Liga MX.

Former Venezuelan soccer player Oswaldo Vizcarrondo criticized the current coach of Tigres, pointing out that his ways are not the best, pointing out that the League is a novel and he is a bad actor.

“I didn’t have the best relationship with the América coach. He is a person who does not handle himself well. The Mexican environment works well, because Mexican soccer is a novel and that’s how they handle themselves socially and I don’t handle myself like that, “he said.

“In those six months I cut off relations with the press, because they wanted me to enter the dynamics and it is not my profile. They know what my way of managing myself is and in order to survive in that environment they must enter into that dynamic. It is not for performance, but for them to talk about you and in a club as big as America”, he commented.

Vizcarrondo had come to the azulcrema club for three years, but he was only in one tournament, playing only 12 games and scoring one goal.

The former defender asserts that Herrera spoke ill of him behind his back, since El Piojo said that he never asked for him as reinforcement and Vizcarrondo assures the opposite.

“I found out things he said behind my back. I had an excellent relationship with Aquivaldo and after I left, he told me that Miguel Herrera told him he never loved me, something that was a lie, because he looked for me when I was in Once Caldas. He sought me out for Tecos because of my development in the Copa Libertadores and he takes me to América. (Herrera) doesn’t handle himself well,” he stated.

Vizcarrondo tried to continue in America and even spoke with the directors and the strategist, but suddenly he learned from the press that he was out of the team.

“When we were eliminated in the semifinals I sit down to talk, because I didn’t have the leading role I wanted and I wanted to know my future. I had a meeting at my request with Ricardo Peláez, I told him if we could talk to the coach to talk to the three of us together and see my future, because he was a national team player and he was not going to fill my pockets “.

“I confronted Ricardo Peláez and the coach. I told them that he never trusted me personally. To the last one he said he would take me into account, because he did not want to subtract, but to add. Almost finishing the vacations, I return to Venezuela, and he tells me my father who saw on one of the television networks in Mexico that the technician said he would not take me into account; what I wanted to avoid was what happened, but I remained calm, because I expressed things face to face and not through a third, which is the press”, he pointed out.

