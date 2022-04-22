Miguel Herrera accepts sanction and draws lineup vs. America

The UANL Tigers sharpen their claws to receive the dangerous visit of the Club America Eagles this weekend in a match corresponding to the Jornada16 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX where the felines will seek to return to the path of victory and secure at least second place in the classification, in addition to leaving for the last day the definition of the leadership in their direct race against Pachuca.

In the preview of the match, the technical director of the Tigres, Michael Herrera, revealed that he was already internally sanctioned by the UANL team, this after the controversial statements made against the Liga MX for the refereeing errors presented against the felines in the match against the Rayos del Necaxa.

When questioned about the fine, Herrera only answered yes and did not talk about the possible punishment he would have from Liga MX, which would also have a financial fine, in addition to a one-game suspension, for which could lose the duel against the Eagles.

“Of course it was a fine and we saw it internally with the board,” Herrera said.

Despite accepting the internal sanction, Herrera emphasized that he had not done anything wrong with his statements, since he had not spoken ill of the arbitration and had only exposed the reality by showing the bad decision of the whistler on video.

Under that tenor, Piojo commented that he does not fear any retaliation in this Saturday’s game against Club América and only focuses on his team having a good performance against the creams and staying calm.

“I’m not worried about refereeing, I’m worried about Tigres doing things well, what they do on the court. I have to be more aware that my fevers and discomfort are in the locker room, I have to concentrate more on what we don’t do” , narrowed down

Contrary to what is usual, Herrera did not announce his line-up for the match against Club América, but taking into account his last training session, Piojo would line up as follows against the Águilas: Guzmán, Purata, Pizarro, Angulo, Dueñas, Carioca, Aquino, Vigón, Thauvin, Quiñones and Gignac.

