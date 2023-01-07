Miguel Herrera confessed that he is being advised by a life coach

This Friday michael herreraformer national coach and UANL Tigersconfessed to TUDN who is with a life coach to correct his mistakes off the field of play, this after having applied again to direct the Mexican team.

Herrera, beyond his achievements as a coach, has been widely remembered for his clashes off the pitch with referees, fans and reporters, being just a fight with christian martinoli the one that took him away from National selection prior to the playoffs heading to Russia 2018.

“A coach who is helping me for that second part of what happens after giving, when the field ends. We are in this process, we are aware of the mistakes we have made and try to eradicate them so that the next process that comes from work is fully concentrated on what we have to”, he confessed exclusively to Gibran Araige.

Herrera was dismissed from his position as coach of the UANL Tigers after being eliminated in the Semifinals against the Tuzos de Pachuca, with the dismissed chair of the Mexican National Team “El Piojo” has raised his hand on several occasions to lead the Tri de new account.

