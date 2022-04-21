Miguel Herrera could not be with Tigres against America

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.21.2022 13:50:47





In the Disciplinary Commission they lick their mustaches and are outlined to be authentic executioners of the technician of tigers, Michael Herreraas this outlines a harsh punishment, after he exhibited the performance of the VAR in his match against Necaxa in it victory stadium.

The sanction of the Piojo would be economic, as the canons dictate, but in addition a match would be suspended, so, if it proceeds, the match of the match will be lost. Matchday 16 before him Americain which the UANL will be local to University Stadium.

Some reports say that he will have to pay 900 thousand pesos, in addition to having to watch the duel before his loved ones from the stand. Eagles.

WHAT DID MICHAEL DO?

Genius and figure, they say out there. Miguel, during the conference after the game against the Raywith a computer in hand, from his perspective, explained that the team’s first goal led by Jaime Lozanovia the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirremarked it in advanced position.

Herrera, anticipating the events, commented that “there will be a call from the Federation to catch my attention Culebro (Mauricio, Vice President)and it’s fine, I eat it, and if they have to fine me, fine me, “he added.

The Mexican helmsman checks the use of repetition, but does not trust those in charge of making it work and also decide on some markings. The play is quite tight.

​