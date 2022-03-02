Miguel Herrera defends Javier Aguirre after being dismissed from Rayados

Javier Aguirre was dismissed from Rayados due to poor results and was harshly criticized by the fans, a reaction with which Michael Herrera disagreed and came out in defense of his colleague, while highlighting the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich to replace it.

“In disagreement a bit with the reaction of the people, the job is like that, we are a guild where there will be 40,000 people here and they come to check your job and if you don’t like it they criticize you. Suddenly they bother, our work is like this, Xavier is very strong, you will know how to assimilate this. He is a great technician that it has gone wrong does not take away its quality“, said.

“A very dear guy arrives, people love him and that’s how it happens, there will be technicians who arrive with doubts and others who arrive with the right foot. Víctor leaves Chivas, and today returns to a team where he was successful. They are two extraordinary Mexican technicians, and I wish them luck,” he added.

On tigersthe Louse highlighted that they are in the third port with 16 points, just one behind the leader Pueblabut assured that they cannot claim victory unless they manage to raise the cup at the end of the Closure 2022.

“we have not wonwe have won games and they are simple three points, they will give us the opportunity to go to league, but as long as the team doesn’t win anything this semester, we can’t take ourselves for granted. Our obligation is to perform well on the pitch”, he commented.

The lineup vs Cruz Azul

Herrera also defined the starting XI against Blue Cross on Matchday 8 of Closure 2022in which there will only be one change, which will be the inclusion of Luis Quinones by Nicholas Lopez after recovering from a knee injury.

“You see it well, Lwow i’m back ok. He had a blow to the knee that was not one hundred. It is preferable to stop a game and not a month so as not to exacerbate the pain. Luis understood him, we stopped him and he is ready, without discomfort. I see it well. The picture is the same only modification is that it starts Quinones for Lopez”, he mentioned.

The lineup will be: Nahuel GuzmanJesus Dueñas, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, John Paul Vigon, Florian ThauvinLuis Quinones and Andre-Pierre Gignac.