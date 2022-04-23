Miguel Herrera denies having spoken ill of arbitration

Jorge Rosales

After his statements after the duel against Necaxa, Miguel Herrera, coach of tigersdenied that he had spoken ill of the arbitration, although that did not save him from the fine of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“Yes, the fine arrived”, said the Mexican strategist.

“What did I do wrong? I did not speak ill of arbitrationI said that there was an error in the VAR and you constantly point it out. It’s not that I took a risk, maybe the moment of fever, of discomfort, but nothing happens. I spoke, but I didn’t say that the arbitration was bad, just that it was a bad decision, I have to take care of my own business, try to cool down as much as possible in these hot moments, I I have to fix what happens on the field with Tigres, but I didn’t blame the referee. There is a tool that can help us,” he declared.

El Piojo commented that now he must focus on the fevers being due to the mistakes his team makes and not due to external factors such as arbitration or the VAR.

“My fever must be the dressing room because of our mistakes, that it’s up to me to fix those, there was criticism in the first goal, that a man was in that last ball and he wasn’t there. That is what I should focus on, not something else,” he added.