Miguel Herrera described Yeferson Soteldo’s cards as ‘silly’

Michael Herreratechnician of tigerssent a harsh message to Yeferson Soteldo for the two yellow cards he earned in the game against Querétaro, which further complicated a game that from the first half was an uphill climb for the red Hugo Ayala.

without half measures, El Piojo pointed against the poor decisions of the Venezuelanwho left the game for criticizing an arbitration decision and then for taking off his shirt after scoring the goal that gave his team the victory in La Corregidora.

“Today we lost a man in the first half and then comes that deconcentration of Soteldo that he was already reprimanded, that in addition both cards are dumbit must be said. We already talked to him in the locker room that we can’t receive that type of card.

“If they were cards for making fouls, for doing some circumstance that soccer deserves, then welcome, but both, one for claiming and the other for taking off the shirt, they are cards that we do not have to receive, especially in the sense of not taking off the shirt because he scores a great goalmakes a tremendous flag goal and ends up not being satisfactory”, analyzed the strategist.

On the other hand, the helmsman highlighted the importance of winning three points with the conditions that arose in the game and before some Roosters who gave more battle than could be budgeted.

“The effort made by the boys, the concentration, the hard work they did gives me pride and satisfaction, losing a man is already difficult, losing two is even more so. The attitude and determination of the team seems very good to me, that must be valued“.