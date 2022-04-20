Miguel Herrera is investigated by Liga MX

The Disciplinary Commission It is already investigating the strategist of the UANL Tigers, Miguel “Piojo” Herrera for declaring against arbitration, for which he could receive a heavy economic sanction in addition to suspension matches.

The strategist pointed to arbitration after losing to Rayos del Necaxa on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and according to information from ESPN, the FMF and the Commission will make a formal claim against Piojo.

In accordance with the 2022 sanctions regulation: “Any Affiliate and/or any person subject to these Regulations who makes public statements that imply damage, contempt, defamation, or injury to the FMF or to the people who hold honorary or remunerated positions in the same , Clubs, Players, Members of the Technical Body, Referees, Directors, Officials and/or any other member of the FMF, will be sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission”.

Thus, the sanction for Miguel Piojo Herrera would range from three thousand to 10 thousand UMAs, equivalent to approximately 900 thousand pesos, in addition to adding a suspension match, the commission will have 5 days from the declaration to make the request against of the strategist.

The UANL Tigers, led by Miguel Herrera, are in second place in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, so their participation in the elimination phase of the Mexican Soccer tournament is certain.