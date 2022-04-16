Miguel Herrera is not very impressed by Rayados’ good pace

Midtime Editorial

After the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetichin scratched They reversed the bad moment and went from 17th place in the table to fourth position, adding five victories, numbers that do not put pressure on DT Miguel Herrera in the final stretch of the Closure 2022.

“No (press), there is talk of scratched in the last dates, but we also do not count Puebla. He played a great tournament and the results were not given to him in the last dates. He doesn’t come out of third place. It is an important team. Rayados has a great squad, vast, with good players and they could wake up at any moment. They are doing it. They are doomed to the tournament and they got into a fight. We are concerned with what is ours, what others do is up to them. We analyze them as a rivalIt’s a good squad and that’s why it’s achieving goals”, he commented.

tigers has the opportunity to secure the classification this weekend, in case of winning Toluca and the combination of results. It will also be the return of Leo Fernandez to the University Stadiumfrom whom he said he would love to give him a big hug.

“I had my first talks with him, I was honest, of course. He had his wishes to staywe tried six months. It wasn’t my first choice, he wanted to play, I understand the boy. He helped us a lot. But he also wanted to go out, play. He came on loan from Toluca, it worked well, Toluca came with everything since the last tournament”, he added.

“He bought it, and in the team where it worked and he resumed his level. He is a good player, we know, is a determinative type with medium distance shots. We will be attentive to him, to know that he is a motor of the team that gave him that revulsion to achieve results in recent days. I will love to give him a big hug, with us he put determination. He understood me and I him, things happened as they happened. She is doing things right.”