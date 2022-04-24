Miguel Herrera issues warning after Florian Thauvin’s anger

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 23.04.2022 22:06:02





Florian Thauvin he came out upset when he was taken off in the second half, and the technical director of tigers, Michael Herreracommented that talked to the players that this is the last time they make angry faces On the bench.

“All the players leave a match upset, but one has to modify because you’re not in the game and trying to modify to get back into the game, but there are times when they don’t happen. I already told you: ‘last time an annoying guy walks into the bank, because they don’t make a happy face when I put them in from the start’. There is not so much to talk about, you have to put it in, ”she declared.

Regarding the defeat against America, the second in a row, El Piojo commented that, within his analysis, the revolutions dropped after having qualified early direct to the Liguilla.

“Analyzing with the boys It seems to me that we relaxed too much when we got the classification and there have been bad games, we haven’t played well, we haven’t generated football, we’ve been generating it and they beat us again”, he added.

The Mexican strategist commented that this Saturday a bad game was combined with a good tactical strategy of the rivalin this case by Fernando Ortiz.