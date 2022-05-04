Miguel Herrera makes a controversial comparison between the greatness of Club América and Tigres

It was on Day 16 of the MX League when the America club faced tigers in the competition, although it seemed like a complicated duel because the rival team came from having good numbers and staying among the first places, the group of Ferdinand Ortiz he planted a good game that ended with the victory of the azulcremas.

As expected at that time Michael Herrera came out to give a justification, on this occasion he remained level-headed because the scoreboard did not favor them, even so after a few days, the strategist of the feline team began to make comparisons between both teams, where he questioned the greatness of the azulcremas.

Tigers as big as America?

For ‘Piojo’, both clubs are on the same page regarding the competition, both those of the UANL Like the ones of Coapa They are at the same soccer level, so he believes that the results that his team has had have to do with the greatness that is almost on par with that of the Eagles for many years.

“There is not much difference, the truth is that Tigres also has an important requirement, with such a vast squad, it is the largest squad that I have had to direct; there is a very great demand, a very high expectation, we have to reach the final and lift the title”, he pointed out.

According to Herrera, one of the reasons why he makes this comparison is mainly because of the demand that is experienced within the squad, but above all from the fans, that for him, the Incomparables are the ones that support the most and therefore also the ones that more they ask the team for results, thus showing their “greatness”.