Miguel Herrera retracts and assures that he was never “candidate” for the Tri

Miguel “the Louse” Herreracoach of the UANL Tigres, clarified all the controversy that was generated by his statements about Gerardo Martino and his position in the Mexican National Team, assuring that he was never a “candidate” to take the place of “daddy” at the command of the Tri.

In a press conference prior to the match against Xolos, “the Louse” Herrera assured that he will not speak of the Tri ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup so that his words are not “confused”, since he never applied to be the new coach of Mexico, since he is fully committed to the Tigers.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera advances his lineup for the game against Xolos

“This is the last time I will talk about the subject, I will not deal with the subject of the Mexican National Team again because it does not concern me and I do not run for office at any time. I am very happy at Tigres, my family is happy at Tigres, grateful to the board and I hope to be here for many years”, commented Herrera.

The “Piojo” also spoke about the work of the Mexican National Team in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf and was happy with what was achieved, also declaring that he hopes and can do a good job in the World Cup.

“I am very pleased because I am Mexican, if there is someone who is going to Mexico in soccer it is me, I was very pleased that Mexico tied for first place, there was talk of a bad tie and it is not true, I always said it A good job has been done,” he added.

Speculation about Miguel Herrera’s position arose after “El Piojo” declared in an interview that, if Gerardo Martino is not in good health, the best thing was for him to step aside from the DT position.