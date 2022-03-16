Miguel Herrera reveals the person who makes the decisions in America and it is not Baños

Santiago Baños and Miguel Herrera in America
Miguel Herrera, technical director of Tigres, is still present in the minds of Americanists, since he was the coach who gave the Águilas their last title, for which he commented that his departure from the team was not due to the decision of Santiago Baños, manager of the creamy blues.

Miguel Herrera was the last coach to give him a Liga América title where he has played, in two stages, 277 games with a balance of 142 wins, 66 draws and 69 losses, however, they thanked him in the Apertura 2020 due to the poor results that the team was having in recent days, however, the coach indicates that his departure was not decided by Santiago Baños.

“I have said it many times, my departure is due to the decision of a person, obviously endorsed by the owner of the team, because in the end they put them to make decisions and it is not Santiago Baños”, Miguel Herrera commented in an interview with ESPN .

The one who makes the decisions

Migue Herrera mentioned in an interview that “Joaquín Balcárcel (Televisa Executive), who is Santiago’s boss, was responsible for his departure from the Águilas team. The news was reported by video call.

