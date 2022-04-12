Sports

Miguel Herrera sends a harsh message to Yeferson Soteldo for his expulsion against Querétaro

The UANL Tigers achieved a long-suffering and costly victory as a visitor against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, within the activity corresponding to day 13 of the MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Coach Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrera He admitted in a press video conference at the end of the game that it was totally ridiculous the way winger Yeferson Soteldo was expelled, but valuing getting the three points.

“The two cards are silly. Soteldo scored a great goal, and it ended without being satisfactory. The important thing was the three points,” he commented.



In addition, the Mexican strategist recognized the great effort and concentration shown by the players when the UANL Tigers fell short against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

“I am proud of the effort, the concentration. Losing a player is difficult, losing two much more. The attitude, the determination, is good,” he said.

