Miguel Herrera sends a hint about the squad he had in his time with America

The Eagles of America They have come out of the pothole in which they were immersed, since they have overcome the bad streak and the terrible start of the contest they had. Now, thanks to teamwork and the outstanding technical direction of Ferdinand OrtizThe club of Coapa is currently in the fight for a place in the first 8 places in the General Table of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX.

On the other hand, although the squad of ‘Tano’ She is focused on her work and soccer commitments, there is a coach who does not forget that he belonged to the institution and recently, he returned to the subject during a press conference.

The statement involving Club America

A few hours ago, Michael Herreracoach of the UANL Tigersmade a series of statements where he resumed part of his past as azulcrema helmsman and stressed that he has been on the bench of large and important Mexican soccer teams.

“One aspires to direct the greats, the important ones and I have done it, being with Club América, Rayados de Monterrey and now Tigres”, he contextualized.

the hint

Furthermore, regarding the America clubthe ‘Louse’ He offered some words that were taken as a hint regarding the campus he had a few years ago.