Miguel Herrera would never say no to Mexico and asks Martino to step aside if he is not healthy

The Tigres coach is proud that his name appears as an option for El Tri and questioned why Martino does not travel with the national team

Michael Herrera appears as the ‘option b’ of the selection of Mexico heading to Qatar 2022, in case the owners decide that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino do not stay in front of the Tricolor. The ‘Piojo’ ensures that he “would never say no to the Tricolor” and believes that “if (Martino) does not have Healthit would have to be put aside”.

“It makes us jump why he doesn’t go to the games for reasons of Health, but if he doesn’t have health, he would have to put himself aside, beyond, I don’t know what he has. If he flies to Argentina, he would have to fly to Honduras,” he said. Michael Herreracoach of tigersin an interview with the program Now or Never of ESPN.

Miguel Herrera appears as a possible emerging coach of the Mexican National Teamin case you do not follow the ‘Tata’ Martino. Currently, the Argentine has health problems, because he had to undergo surgery for retinal detachment and was unable to travel to two games in the tie.

Miguel Herrera assures that he will never say no to El Tri. imago7

“I think my name has always been on the table, it gives me great pleasure, a lot of pride, it means that I do things well where I show up to work. Honestly my head is 100 percent on tigersI’ve also said it, I’m never going to say no to the National Team, but today it doesn’t matter to me, I have a contract with tigers and the FMF would have to talk to them, to see how they come to an agreement”, added the ‘Louse’ Herrera.

the coach of tigers clarifies that he is concentrating on the performance of the royal team, although he adds that “the level that the Mexican team We are not excited about a World Cup”.

“For me, the adaptation to that 4-3-3 has not been the best, they do not adapt, they started very well, but we know that the tie is long, exhausting, you run through many circumstances that you do not see in friendlies”, he pointed out blacksmith.