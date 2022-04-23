Miguel Herrera’s message prior to the Tigres vs. America match

After having had an extremely catastrophic start to the tournament, the America club has taken flight again and hand in hand with Ferdinand Ortizthe first team has left the bottom of the General Table of the competition, to be placed in the position number 8, since so far, they have signed 5 consecutive victories, from which they have obtained 15 vital units.

The statements of the ‘Tano’

Prior to the duel Tigres vs. America, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz revealed that the set of Coapa have found and identified their style of play and are ready to face the team of the ‘Louse’ Herrera.

“Yes, we have found a game dynamic, a style, today the players believe in this system, they are convinced of what we have been doing and they know that on Saturday there is another final and how do I tell them, it is the biggest club in Mexico and they will always go out to win. Saturday will be difficult against a rival who is already qualified, but we will go to play the game that best suits us”, he said.

Miguel Herrera’s message

For his part, Herrera shared a message/evaluation where he confessed what he thinks of the America club and the progress they have made within the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.