Miguel Jiménez is a doubt for the duel against Toluca, Gudiño would start as a starter

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have problems for their match on Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, as the rojiblanco team arrives with doubts in the goal.

According to information from Enrique Noriega in NotiChivas, Miguel “el Wacho” Jiménez has a muscular overload and is doubtful to be the starting goalkeeper in the match against the Devils of Toluca, so Raúl Gudiño could reappear in the frame.

It will be until hours before the match when Marcelo Michel Leaño, coach of Guadalajara, analyzes if “el Wacho” Jiménez is in a position to go out on the field or if Gudiño will be the one who starts.

Miguel Jimenez in doubt to start tomorrow against Toluca due to muscular overload. Gudiño could start if the Wuacho is not 100 percent.

April 9, 2022





“There is a doubt in the eleven and it is in the goal. Miguel Jiménez has been doing well but out there he brought a muscular overload; It is not yet a fact that he will not play, it is not a fact that Gudiño will have minutes. That will be decided when the team arrives in Toluca and talks before the game “

Miguel Jiménez has been a starter in three games this Clausura 2022, in which a victory was achieved against Santos Laguna and two draws against Atlas and América. For his part, Raúl Gudiño lined up in eight games, of which two ended in victory, two in a draw and four in defeat.