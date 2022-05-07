Miguel Layún confesses who was responsible for the crisis in America by Santiago Solari

It is no secret that the start of the tournament for the America club was the worst, reaping very unusual results in a large institution such as the Eagles. One of the main ones was Santiago SolariTechnical Director who tried to make the players play bluecream just as well as in the previous year, but that each time it was felt more exceeded by the demand of the fans of Coapa. At this, one of the team leaders, Miguel Layuntalked about it.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Santiago Baths answered some questions about the process Solari in front of the Eaglesat par, Miguel Layun He joined the conversation to make his point of view known. Both agreed that everyone was responsible for the defeats in the MX Leaguebut the player emphasized that the group of soccer players recognized themselves as the main culprit for having the America.

How likely is it that America will be champion?

It is true that the Eagles closed the regular season better than anyone else, but it is important to remember that other clubs like Tigers and Pachuca They showed an important regularity and potential that they give to have them as candidates, without mentioning that the next rival of the America will arrive motivated to overcome the Repechage. So even though the numbers of the bluecream are favorable, nothing is written yet.