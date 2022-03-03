Miguel Ponce advocates the continuity of Michel Leaño in Chivas

If he project with Matthias Almeida culminated with several titles in Chivasit was thanks to the trust that the coach received from the board, according to Michael Poncewho thinks that Marcelo Michel Leaño can also win championships if it has continuity.

The rojiblanco side is the second oldest player in the Flock (after Chapo Sánchez), and therefore sees possible a new era of triumphsas with the Barewho was in charge of Guadalajara from 2015 to 2018.

“I believe that we can be champions, even this tournamentthe truth is that I see the team very well, it has improved a lot and a week of three important games is coming, which if we add three, trust will grow and everything will be better”, assured Ponce in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Chivas lost last saturday at home against Puebla even though he beat him 2-0. However, sawsits Already this Wednesday to San Luis (9:00 p.m. from Central Mexico) for Day 8, while next Saturday it receives Saints.

In the time of Almeida, Chivas he won five titles: the 2017 Clausura League, two MX Cups in 2015 and 2017, as well as the 2018 Concachampions and the 2016 Supercopa MX.

“The truth is that this team has lackedWe already saw it with Matías Almeyda, which was a somewhat long process, because we also came with coaches who lasted a short time and we already saw what happened. Surely if this happens with Marcelo the team will be fine, we have to adapt to what he wants and I think we are doing well”, added Pocho.

‘YOU CAN’T CUT TWENTY-O MANY PLAYERS’

After the departure of Almeidaobject of the desire of the rojiblanca fans, technicians such as Jose Saturnino Cardozo, Thomas Boy and Victor Manuel Vucetichbut the closest thing to the title was in 2020 with the king midaswho reached the Semifinal against Leon.

“It’s the easiest you cannot cut twenty-odd players that you have in a squad and the easiest thing is to remove the coach. The truth is not pleasant at all because obviously it does not leave us as players in a good position, what is true is that it is not good to have so many changes because they are different ideas”, he explained.

“You adapt to one and they take it away, then you start to adapt to another and you don’t end up adapting to one. I think the team is doing very well, we’ve shown that we can and it’s nothing more than being focused and checking the details that are failing us”.

‘THE PEOPLE TURN THE MARBLE OVER’

At the end of the last defeat against Puebla the discomfort of the rojiblanca fans was once again evident requested the departure of Michel Leañowho came to Flock in September 2021, without being able to lift the ship, since last tournament they were eliminated in Repechage and in the current one they are the 10th place.

“When the team is doing very well, people are happyand if they see that we are going down, it is the opposite, they flip the marblebut the last thing people want right now is to have patience, It’s been a long time and there have been no resultsbut of course we would love that people would always be supporting us through thick and thin,” he added.

For this one Closure 2022, Michelle was ratified by the board, although not without tension, above all because they have three consecutive lossesin view of Lion, tigers and Puebla.

“We have lacked regularity, constancy. We have failed to keep the good times longer, we have lacked concentration because it has cost us goals”.