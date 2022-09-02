Miguel Puello: “Pablo Ulloa and I have differences”

The second deputy of the Ombudsman, Miguel Puello, considered that the head of that institution, Pablo Ulloa, is trying to divert attention from the main contradiction that exists, with his statement that he “is unaware of the constitutional role of the body and Law 19 -01 created by the Ombudsman”.

He suggested that he stop along the way, after expressing that the Ombudsman is a recent institution, healthy, with little social recognition, which is called upon to play an important role in defending the rights of people as human beings in its relationship with the State and public service providers.

“Let us make every effort to unite our abilities and wills and work to convert the Ombudsman into a solid institution of recognition and respect in Dominican society,” he recommended.

He confirmed that the differences consist in the fact that Pablo Ulloa understands that the Ombudsman is unipersonal, contrary to his position, which affirms that the institution created by Law 19-01 is collegiate.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Pablo Ulloa and I have differences in the strategic vision of how to strengthen the Ombudsman, the way to manage the institution’s resources from the national budget, resources obtained by the State from taxes that with a lot of sacrifice are paid by the citizens”, said Puello in a press release sent to Listín Diario.

He pointed out that with regard to the role of the substitutes, although it is true that their function is to make up for the absences of the holder, Law 19-01 also establishes in article 7, that the substitutes, like the deputies, have prerogatives and obligations identical to those of the ombudsman.

He stated that the head of the Ombudsman, by mandate of the law and his status as a public official, has the obligation to keep the other members informed about administrative actions and decisions, something that the Ombudsman has never done.

He considered that the Ombudsman cannot adjust the law to his personal convenience, much less make inappropriate use of the institution’s resources.

“As far as I am concerned, I have never requested anything personal from him, I have no friends or family working in the institution, I have asked him for reports on administrative management and that he allow me to perform the functions that I have as second substitute and delegated defense counsel and That is why he is angry with me, because he understands that no one can ask him to act transparently,” he said.

Controversy

On August 31, Puello published an approach in this newspaper, in which he highlighted the controversy between Ombudsmen; that is, with him as the second alternate and the head of the Ombudsman.

“There are people who spend their lives preaching a moralistic philosophy and demanding that others fulfill their obligations based on ethical and moral values; however, when it comes to administering or directing public institutions, they act contrary to their preaching, filling those who trusted them with frustration,” Puello wrote.

He also raised: “How can I stay calm if my friend Pablo Ulloa has not called a single meeting with the officials that the legislator entrusted to him with the responsibility of directing the Ombudsman for a whole year of management (The holder as the highest figure of the Ombudsman of the People, the two Assistants and the two Substitutes)”.

He considered it sad that after a year of management in that institution, its officials have never met.

Defending

Lack of consensus among advocates

Report.

They have never met to receive a report on the assets and liabilities of the management led by Dr. Zoila Martínez.

Situation.

The officials elected, chosen and sworn in by the legislative power do not know what the economic situation of the Ombudsman is.