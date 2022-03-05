Miguel Uribe Turbay proposes to disqualify the spouses of local leaders in office from running for the Senate

Miguel Uribe Turbay (Colprensa – Camila Diaz)

Through his Twitter account, the head of the list for the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe Turbay, proposes to disable the aspiration to the Senate of pairs of mayors and governors in office, after the controversy over the billboard of the Senate candidate Angélica Lozano in Bogotá. According to the candidate, this would be a new abuse of the mayor claudia lopez supporting your partner with public resources and the district administration.

“It is unacceptable that the partner of an incumbent mayor is running for the Senate, it is completely unfair, unbalances democracy and puts the resources of Colombians at risk. A new disability is essential to prevent what is happening with the mayor Claudia López’s partner from happening again”, expressed Uribe.

Uribe also states that, “not only puts the mayor to defend the interests above those of Bogota, but also puts the resources of all citizens at risk”.

“It is evident the manipulation, use of resources of the Mayor’s Office to favor a candidate. This is how we have seen and verified it with the alliances that Claudia makes with Petro. Using your Twitter to disqualify those of us who oppose you and promote your partner’s political sloganMichael mentioned.

Once again, the Senate candidate for the Democratic Center criticizes the administration of Mayor Claudia López.

In this way he published it on his social networks Photo: Twitter @MiguelUribeT

On February 19, the Attorney General’s Office reported on the prosecution of five people allegedly members of the ‘Usme First Line’, who would be implicated in “acts of vandalism, attacks against the Public Force and retention of vehicles of the Integrating System of Public Transport (SITP)”, in Bogotá.

According to the entity’s evidence material, the defendants would have promoted acts of violence in the sectors known as the ‘Y’ of Yomasa and the ‘Puente de la Dignidad’ in the town of Usme, between May and December 2021.

After the news, the head of the list of the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe Turbay, shared on social networks a video of a newscast in which they commented on “the plans of the first line” and accompanied it with a message in which the mayor’s office is responsible of complicity and being responsible for the chaos in the city.

“Claudia López’s mayor’s office supports and coordinates the terrorists on the front line. Claudia López is responsible for the chaos in Bogotá, for insecurity and misrule. From the Senate I will demand that the government assume the security of the people of Bogotá. Claudia was great “reads the Senate candidate’s official Twitter.

The candidate for the Senate assured that from his seat in the legislature he hopes to promote a bill that establishes sanctions of inability to mayors who do not comply with their government plans and the campaign promises, a sanction after their administrations.

“We need to recover the trust of Colombians. We cannot continue to allow politicians to promise one thing on the campaign trail and do another when they arrive, that promise things they cannot comply. That is why we will present this project that guarantees and forces the candidates to fulfill their government program,” he told the Caracol Radio station.

Uribe Turbay explained that his initiative is that in the event that the rulers fail to comply significantly, they would be disqualified from running for new popular election contests, which would prevent them from holding office again.

One of the mechanisms for sanctioning the rulers for non-compliance with the government plan is the revocation of the mandate, through a democratic process of popular vote. However, there are few success stories and require a long process for accreditation. Likewise, objective processes for measuring non-compliance must be established.

KEEP READING:

Peñalosa announced that Dilian Francisca Toro will be his vice-presidential formula

Former Vice President Gustavo Bell joins Sergio Fajardo’s campaign