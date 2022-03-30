Miguel Van Damme, Belgian footballer, dies at 28

After 39 years in a coma, former French soccer player dies 0:51

(CNN) — Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme has died of leukaemia, leaving behind his wife and young daughter, his club Cercle Brugge said on Tuesday. He was 28 years old.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we report that our friend and teammate Miguel Van Damme lost the fight in his long and uneven battle with leukaemia,” the club said in a statement.

“Words are not enough to describe what we feel, even though we knew that things had not been going well for a while. Today is an extremely difficult day in the almost 123-year history of Cercle Brugge,” he added, sending condolences to the goalkeeper’s wife, Kyana, their daughter Camille, as well as their parents, sister, friends and relatives.

Van Damme was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and underwent various cancer treatments for five years.

“Miguel, your perseverance and strength to try again and again, setback after setback, was admirable. You are an example of positivism, persistence and fighting spirit. A source of inspiration for everyone who struggles. Forever in our black-green hearts, #16,” added the club.

Spanish giant Real Madrid said in a statement that it “deeply regrets” Van Damme’s death and “expresses its condolences and care and affection to all his family and loved ones, his club and teammates.”

Van Damme’s partner paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing that the goalkeeper “fought like a lion” against his illness.

“Our dear daddy left last night for his last game, a game that can no longer be won. You left us very slow, but you did it again your way… very strong. You fought like a lion,” wrote Kyana Dobbelaere.

“We are so grateful for what you were. An example to many. You have made me realize that there is no such thing as giving up, even if there was only a small glimmer of success, time and time again you got over it. Rest now darling , you have more than earned it, you are now free of all pain, “he added.