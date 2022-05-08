Miguel Vargas: “People were sold a change without a change project”

Miguel Vargas Maldonado stated that the Dominicans “were sold a change without a project for change” and that is why the current government authorities “have not been able to implement anything.”

When visiting the Consuelo municipality this weekend, in this province, the president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), emphasized that “what there have been are promises about campaign promises that are all going to be unfulfilled.”

“An important project has not started, which means that they are not going to finish an important project,” he reiterated about the current government.

“There have been difficult situations on the issues of inflation, high cost of living, citizen security, fuel and, above all, in the uneasiness that registers a promise of change with which the leaders of that party feel frustrated. ”, he continued.

Vargas added that “in addition, that sector of society that bought that change to improve the country also feels frustrated because it has not seen positive results from this government management.”

In that order, he declared that “we have to be prepared for this scenario, strengthening ourselves as a party, as the PRD.”

“We are willing to assume this responsibility together with my party colleagues, to continue these efforts to strengthen and grow for the aforementioned purposes,” he said.

Speaking during a ceremony on the occasion of his visit to Consuelo, Vargas added: “I invite you to start political work from this municipality of Consuelo to strengthen and grow the PRD in the province of San Pedro de Macorís.”

Next Tuesday’s events

There, the president of the PRD also reported that, on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Dr. Peña Gómez, he will be remembered this Tuesday, May 10, with a mass at the Las Mercedes church, in the Colonial Zone of the capital, at 10:00 a.m. .

“From there we are going to move to Valverde Mao, where he was born, and we are going to unveil a full-body statue of Peña, which reflects his physical image, at about 4:00 in the afternoon, for that tribute to Peña more than deserved”.

More about the visit to Consuelo

“I am very pleased with this visit, with this great participation, with this support that we have received as a party and, above all, knowing that there is a commitment to work so that the PRD continues to grow and become stronger,” he added.

Vargas emphasized that “this commitment goes from the top leadership of the party to you, who are an important part here of what the leadership of the PRD will mean in the municipality of Consuelo.”

The president of the PRD was accompanied in Consuelo by the leaders Peggy Cabral, Bernardo Arroyo, Tony Echavarría, Cruz Tineo, Arnaldo Pimentel, as well as Juan Almonte (“Mamá Lala”), who was sworn in as president of the municipal committee of the PRD in the aforementioned demarcation. .