“Mihajlovic an example. Fourth place? Challenging fight”

Can Roma run for fourth place? “For some reason the leading group is there. The championship is not a 500 km highway, points are lost, players, there are injuries, suspensions. For some reason they are there, you see Inter, Atalanta and Milan were there last year and they are there now, Napoli was there until the last one. If we can stay close instead of being very far away, if we can stay there and score our points it’s better, it’s more motivating, it gives feeling compared to being 30 points away. It makes you feel like you are doing things in a positive way. “

Opportunities have arisen in the emergency. “You need to have a strong mentality, a strong group, an empathic group, who want to do well. Credit is for the players, mainly for those who don’t play a lot, like Diawara who only played a few minutes. He worked a lot with the feeling of not playing. play, and this allows you to have players who play with determination, I would also say friendship. A bit like Kumbulla who comes in to play for a minute, but that minute there he stopped a dangerous play, took the yellow, went to the free kick , he went to the corner to mark Milinkovic. More than the role, the tactics, my work, for me the credit is for the players and their mentality “.

Can El Shaarawy also be used right or could it suffer more?

“I don’t know because we’ve never tried him. But if the moment of difficulty comes there too I’m sure he’ll do it well, because he’s fine. He feels like a player, he hasn’t played for a long time after a period in China. you lose a certain level of play, he is having a growing season, he is doing very well and if he has to play right he will. It is true that now we have Vina and with Vina left back we can have Stephan more offensive and he can give an option to Karsdorp “.

Mihajlovic spoke highly of her.

“What I did for him I did with my heart. He is one of mine, he is one of ours, then he is a super friend of a great friend of mine, who automatically becomes a great friend of mine. We public figures when we do wrong things we have a negative influence, but when we do them well we are certainly a positive influence for many. He has had a very positive influence for many people who unfortunately had or have the same problem that Sinisa had. He had courage and an incredible confidence, you immediately become sympathetic to that fight and you have respect and admiration, because people like him can influence many others. There are many who suffer from this problem and for me he was a great example. He never hid, he wanted to work, he was an incredible example. It is not he who has to thank me, it is I who must thank him in the name of many “.

Does Smalling need to be managed or can it play them all?

“He is a great player, important for us. There are Kumbulla, Mancni and Ibanez, it’s not a problem, it’s not a situation in which he has to play by force. Let’s manage, talk to him. We played the day before yesterday, tomorrow. we will make decisions. It will also be the opinion of the players to be important, it is more important than the controls and the technology. The feeling is very important, in the case of Smalling I can say that if he tells me in the morning that he feels great he plays, if he tells me that he feels 99% and not 100% I protect him “.

Who is the friend you were referring to?

“Dejan Stankovic”.

How much of Rui Patricio is in the positive streak in defense?

“The data is important, Rui is important, but the team is more. He is one of the most experienced goalkeepers, with more quality and consistency in Europe, but we conceded 3 goals in Venice and Verona with him. He is the team, when the team plays well and defending as a team is easier. During a match there are moments that the team cannot solve everything and there comes a time when the goalkeeper can make a difference. Rui didn’t have much to do in these you leave, but he always responded and we are happy “.