Mihajlovic celebrates two years since the transplant. Dinner with Bologna and duet with Morandi – Sport

Bologna, November 5, 2021 – Una dinner, all together, to celebrate, as well as the happened on Monday evening against Cagliari, also and above all that which Mihajlovic defined its rebirth.

Two years old away from bone marrow transplant, the Serbian coach of Bologna has in fact decided to celebrate, with a dinner in a restaurant on the hills Bolognese, his “second birthday”, the second anniversary since that day that changed his life.

He doesn’t see and loves Bologna: “Who takes me to the stadium?”

In addition to the players, last night, present in everything

about sixty people, all guests of Mihajlovic, who wanted to pay for dinner. Surprise presence that of

Gianni Morandi, beloved Bolognese singer who visited Sinisa and the team, as documented on the social media profiles of the players and duet with his friend the coach. At the evening – Morandi revealed – he was also present

his whole family, including his daughter

Virginia who a few days ago became the mother of little Violante, making it

Sinisa grandfather. “The team, in an ironic way, gave him a stick for his new role”, jokes Morandi, posting their photo with the stick to which a pacifier and toys for babies are attached.

It was October 29, 2019 when Mihajlovic, as he himself said in his autobiography, was born again: two years later, one more reason to celebrate. With the former match against Sampdoria in their sights