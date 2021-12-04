MIHAJLOVIC, I’m not afraid of Vlahovic. Viola…

Sinisa Mihajlovic spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Fiorentina. These are his statements reported by TMW: “We have to have the right balance, euphoria, but we have to balance good moments like these and we have to stay focused with our feet on the ground. Surely there will come moments not, then we will have to remember these. There are so many games. Balance is the thing. most important. The ranking is good, but short: you do a couple of positive results and you fly and a couple of negative results you find yourself several positions lower. “

How is Arnautovic?

“For sure there won’t be any tomorrow. He still feels pain and we don’t want to risk it. We will re-evaluate him later, even if we exclude that there are injuries and this is positive.”

How much must the mentality of referees grow in our country?

“In Italy the mentality has to grow a lot, but the important thing is that the referees have a clear conscience. If they make a mistake they make a mistake in good faith like I can make a mistake in the formation. The referee can do well or badly, but we must be focus on doing well and not on the referee. “

Will Barrow play in place of Arnautovic?

“I don’t know yet, two out of five will play. Arnautovic cannot be replaced, because he is a player with unique characteristics. He played little with Roma, but in the end we won because regardless of who plays, how you train is important. and how to approach the game “.

Before, he talked a lot about growth, now about ambition. What has changed?

“We are growing and we have a mature group, as the results testify. We cannot improve indefinitely, but we have other margins for improvement: the more you grow and have ambition, the more you achieve”.

Fiorentina plays football at a high pace. Do you think you suffer from this characteristic?

“So we suffer from teams that run a lot? No, I don’t think so. Surely it will be a different game than the one with Roma or Lazio. We know they are aggressive and they come to take us high, but we also know that this way of playing exposes them to some dangers “.

How is De Silvestri?

“He’s recovered, I don’t know if he’ll play from the start, but both Orsolini and Skov Olsen did well even if it’s not their role. It depends on the game we have to play, if we want to push harder or less.”

Will it make turnover?

“Where we are obliged to change, we will change, where we are not obliged we will not”.

What do you think of Vlahovic?

“I’m glad a Serbian is doing so well, even if I don’t like talking about other players. He is a striker who is doing well and I’m happy for my national team. I’m not afraid of him, because you can’t be afraid on a football field, there are other things to be afraid of. It will be difficult to contain him because he is physically strong and he is fast, but I trust that my defenders do well. “

Is wickedness something that can be taught?

“I think character cannot be taught. You can try to implement in some situation, but there are limits. You have to be hungry, even physically. Those who come from poor countries like mine could be, know they can emerge. If you have talent, you have to rely on it to be able to emerge and escape from poverty “.