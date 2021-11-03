Mihajlovic invites Bologna to dinner: ‘I am … two years old’
Mihajlovic, on 29 October 2019, underwent a bone marrow transplant to defeat leukemia: “I was born twice”
“I invite you all to dinner, I just turned two”. More or less this was the sentence addressed to everyone, but everyone inside Bologna, by Sinisa Mihajlovic: on 29 October two years ago he underwent a bone marrow transplant at the Sant’Orsola in Bologna to further defeat that leukemia that he had been diagnosed with in July 2019. And as he always said, and reiterated in the book “The match of life”, “I was born twice, the first in Vukovar and the second in Bologna”. A re-birth to celebrate and which will bring together all the members of the club, from the players to the management to those who work in Casteldebole.
TOMORROW, ON THE HILLS So tomorrow evening, in a restaurant on the hills, the Serbian technician who was given the honorary citizenship of Bologna booked for everyone, because it is right to celebrate his second birth after that battle that began on July 15, 2019 and that led him, today , to be able to relive a second life and become a grandfather, given that his daughter Virginia gave birth to Violante a week ago. In short, everyone at dinner, Sinisa pays: to whom the best wishes for a “Happy Birthday” will be made once again.
November 3, 2021
