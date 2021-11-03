Mihajlovic invites Bologna to dinner: ‘I am … two years old’

“I invite you all to dinner, I just turned two”. More or less this was the sentence addressed to everyone, but everyone inside Bologna, by Sinisa Mihajlovic: on 29 October two years ago he underwent a bone marrow transplant at the Sant’Orsola in Bologna to further defeat that leukemia that he had been diagnosed with in July 2019. And as he always said, and reiterated in the book “The match of life”, “I was born twice, the first in Vukovar and the second in Bologna”. A re-birth to celebrate and which will bring together all the members of the club, from the players to the management to those who work in Casteldebole.