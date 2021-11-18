Mihajlovic is an honorary citizen of Bologna: “Both are lucky” / Photo – Chronicle

Bologna, 17 November 2021 – From today Bologna has one more citizen. It is about Sinisa Mihajlovic (photo) who, at 18 this evening, was awarded the honorary citizenship of the city of Bologna, after the motion approved last year. Mihajlovic, in Bologna since January 2019, that same summer declared that he was fighting a very different battle from the one that takes place every Sunday on the football fields, the one against the leukemia. Today, at Palazzo D’Accursio, the delivery of honorary citizenship to the technician took place: “I am very excited, thanks to the city of Bologna. Each of us has two citizenships, one relating to health and one relating to illness, although we always hope not to receive the second. However, moments of illness are also part of those linked to life. There is no life without disease. I have two citizenships now, that of Bologna and that of Novi Sad (Serbia). I have been lucky to meet Bologna and vice versa, when I arrived they thought of going back and we finished tenth.









What happened in Bologna almost like a movie, I’ll be always grateful to this city“It was Mayor Matteo who handed over the citizenship to Mihajlovic Lepore: “We are a city that is takes care of people. All those who come here not only find a surgeon and an equipped room but a community that welcomes the sick and relatives. We want a city more and more with this key. “For Bologna, the club’s managing director, Claudio, was present Fenucci; the president of the Region Stefano also attended the ceremony Bonaccini, the councilor for sport Roberta Li Calzi e Gianni Morandi, rossoblú fan and friend of Sinisa: “His strength is that never gives up. I was moved by his attachment to work when I went to visit him at the hospital “.

In closing the statements by Arianna, wife of the Bologna coach: “I’m excited, it’s a beautiful thing. That’s how Bologna becomes our second city after Rome, he welcomed us like a family “.









