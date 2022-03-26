Mihajlovic, new hospitalization: “The disease is back, I’ll give another lesson to leukemia”

New hospitalization for Sinisa Mihajlovic, leukemia is back. “You can see that this disease is very courageous to still want to go back to facing someone like me … Okay, I’m here: if the first lesson was not enough, we’ll give him another one”, he said at a press conference from Casteldebole. , home of the rossoblù sports center, the Serbian coach announcing that the leukemia that had struck him over two years ago has returned to show itself.

“From the latest analyzes, alarm bells have emerged and the risk of a reappearance of the disease could arise. To prevent this from happening, I was advised to undertake a therapeutic path that can eliminate this negative hypothesis in the bud”, he said.

“At the beginning of next week I will have to be absent and I will be hospitalized at Sant’Orsola in Bologna in the ‘advanced cellular therapies departmental program’ directed by Dr. Francesca Bonifazi who has already followed me in the previous phase of my therapeutic path – he explained – I know be in excellent hands. Unlike two and a half years ago when I barely managed to hold back the tears, this time you see me more peaceful. I know what I have to do and above all my situation is very different from that of then “.

“I hope the times are short – added Mihajlovic – You know me and you know that I will do everything to make them even faster, but I will certainly have to skip a few games. technology to follow the team 24 hours a day… From training to everything else “.

“The beginning of this 2022 was not lucky, but neither I nor the team must feel sorry for ourselves, it is in the difficulties that the courage and ability of men are measured – said the Bologna coach – I am sure that the boys will not disappoint me. I will fight with them as always and I know that they will fight for me too. They are good guys and good players. I ask the wonderful Bologna fans to support them and help them. May it be on the training ground of Casteldebole, at Dall’Ara, away or in a hospital room, we won’t give up an inch. We’ll get back in the standings and I’ll be back here soon, with the team and with all of you. I also thank the president, the club and the managers for the affection and closeness “.