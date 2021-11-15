Mihajlovic remembers Galeazzi: “A great Lazio player will always be part of my life”
Guest of Mara Venier during ‘Domenica In’, the coach of Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovic he spent important words for Giampiero Galeazzi a few days after the journalist’s death: “Giampiero was a Lazio fan. I too became one because I loved him. When Lazio lost he was silent, did not speak and did not want to sing or dance – the words collected by Lalaziosiamonoi.it -. It must be said that, luckily, Lazio lost a few times. All of us in the Lazio world were very fond of Giampiero. For us he was a friend. We shared many joys including the 2000 Scudetto. He had the face of…, he went in and did what he wanted. Unfortunately, it is always the best who leave first. I am very attached to him and I was very sorry for his disappearance. Even my wife, who worked with him, was really upset. He will remain in our hearts because he was a great friend and a great journalist ”.
Mihajlovic remembers the journalist in the Curva Nord for the Biancoceleste Scudetto: “It’s a beautiful memory. Seeing him after 20 years still makes you feel the same emotions. It’s something that thrills you. He was a great Lazio player. He’s part of the our family. When you have a journalist like that who is also a great Lazio is an added value. Winning the Scudetto too everything was perfect. I will always get excited looking at those images of Giampiero in Curva Nord. These are things that remain inside you. So it will be. forever, as long as I live and he will always be part of my life and that of all of us from Lazio “.
