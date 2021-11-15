miHoYo, the studio of Genshin Impact, working on an open world shooter – Nerd4.life

miHoYo, the development house of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, will open a new office in Montreal. The new firm will hire over 100 employees over the next two years and work on a triple game A action adventure with shooter mechanics and set in a paranormal open-world world.

The news was reported by Daniel Ahmad, a well-known analyst at Niko Partners, who among other things rattles off some interesting data on the rapid growth and expansion of the Chinese development company, such as the fact that it currently has over 3,500 employees in its staff.

Impressive numbers, if we think that the company had 3 people in 2014, rising to 1,500 employees in 2020 and exceeding 3,500 in 2021. In addition to the Shanghai headquarters, the software house has also opened offices in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, North America and now Canada as well, practically hiring talent from around the world. Ahmad also reminds us that the new miHoYo shooter has been in development for some time, so much so that it was presented during the GTC 2019 with the provisional title “Project X”, again if we talk about the same project.

For now we have no other details about the new triple A project, but we can hypothesize that it will be a very different game from the previous works of miHoYo, given the presence of shooter mechanics and the paranormal themed setting.

In the meantime, support continues for Genshin Impact, which will soon update to version 2.3 by adding two new characters, while in the next few months Honkai Star Rail will also arrive, a new free-to-play RPG with turn-based combat for mobile devices.