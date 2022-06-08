Mijares’ girlfriend talks about her romance and Lucero’s children | Famous
Although since the end of 2021 it was announced that Manuel Mijares has a love relationship with the businesswoman Pita de la Vega, both have been extremely hermetic on the subject.
For this reason, the interpreter of ‘Soldado del amor’ and De la Vega caused a sensation by appearing hand in hand on their way through the red carpet of the Heat Awards, which took place on June 2 in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
During said event, the businesswoman broke the silence about her courtship with Mijares, whom she says she had known for many years, when he began his artistic career.
“We keep each other a lot of company and there is a lot of trust from knowing each other for so long, so we enjoy it a lot,” said De la Vega about their relationship in an interview with the program ‘Sale el sol’.
The businesswoman also acknowledged that “it is a bit difficult” to maintain a relationship with the 64-year-old singer because he is a public figure.
“Everyone has their career. I respect her [la profesión de Mijares] and he really enjoys what he does, so I’m also very happy for him,” he said.
De la Vega admitted that he loves seeing the interpreter of ‘Para amarnos más’ and ‘Uno entre mil’ singing and dancing on stage.
“I love it, I love his songs and it’s great, I enjoy it very much every time,” said the businesswoman, who kept a smile at all times.
Pita is a member of the De la Vega family, principal owner of Grupo de la Vega, a consortium made up of Del Río convenience stores, Superette supermarkets, subsidiaries of Arco gas stations and Domino’s pizzerias, and other businesses in Mexico.
Pita de la Vega already lives with the children of Lucero and Mijares
Since he separated from Lucero in 2011, Manuel Mijares has only known two girlfriends, the architect Renata Chaín (in 2013) and the businesswoman Pita de la Vega.
Since his relationship with the singer is stable and they have already debuted on a red carpet, De la Vega answered if they plan to “formalize more” or get married soon.
“We are very well like this, we are very happy accompanying us, then, well, time will tell”, sentenced the daughter of Federico de la Vega Matthews.
Mijares reveals that his courtship with Pita de la Vega is “at a distance”
Along with the statements of his girlfriend Pita de la Vega, Manuel Mijares announced that the relationship they maintain is at a distance, because they live in different countries.
“It’s that we see each other a few times, since she doesn’t live in Mexico, we see each other a few times, but we accompany each other when we see each other,” he explained.
Finally, the Mexican singer stated that it is not difficult for him to maintain a long-distance relationship with De la Vega, since “as an artist you get used to that.”