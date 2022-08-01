Mijatovic talks about Cristiano Ronaldo move to Atletico Madrid

Ex-Real Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic says it’s impossible for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Atletico Madrid.

Mijatovic, who is a former Real Madrid sporting director, said he doesn’t believe these rumors will come to fruition.

“How will Cristiano Ronaldo end up at Atletico Madrid? I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he told El Larguero on Cadena Ser.

According to him, it would be very strange if the footballing icon decided to sign for one of Real Madrid’s fiercest rivals.

“Among the other things that have been said in the last 20 days is the possibility of Atletico Madrid, but I don’t believe it, for many reasons.

“It would be a very strange thing to see Cristiano Ronaldo come back to Madrid and play the derbies against Real Madrid.

“I should rub my eyes. It would be a dream, it will not happen,” he added.

The 37-year-old Portuguese goal machine, who spent many trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, has been heavily linked with a sensational transfer to Atletico Madrid from Diego Simeone.

But amid speculation over his future at Old Trafford, the Portugal captain returned to training at Old Trafford last week and was named in the squad that faced Rayo Vallecano in a friendly at Old Trafford on Sunday.

