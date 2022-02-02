Mika: age, boyfriend, height, biography, songs, X Factor, Eurovision, mom, Instagram

Mikaas well as being the judge of X Factor, is one of the best international pop singers and showmen, capable of involving the public with his songs with a captivating and engaging rhythm. Let’s get to know him better.

Read also: Zucchero Fornaciari: age, wife, children, depression, where he lives, songs, Instagram

Mika, who is the judge of X Factor?

Followed by an increasingly large audience, Mika manages to involve everyone through his whimsical sympathy and innate talent as a showman. One proof is the program Tonight at Mika’s house which in 2016 and 2017 has collected an incredible audience share for a variety of the genre in prime time.

Versatile and over the top artist, he fascinates with his breathtaking body and the kind and perfectly polite manner, like a true gentleman. Pop music and rhythm are his daily bread, for him who is fluent in seven languages ​​(Italian, French, English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Lebanese dialect) and who has learned to play and read music, despite being dyslexic.

And yes, Mika in his childhood struggled with one of the specific learning disorders, made fun of by his classmates and at 9 even thrown out of school because he could not read. The pop music icon recounts these episodes also during the episodes of X Factora little less dramatic but also to demonstrate how with tenacity and determination everyone can do it.

Since 2007 it has exploded with the song Grace Kelly, becoming one of the greatest exponents of international pop music. It owes its success almost to chance.

Real name

Mister Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. has chosen Mika as a pseudonym, certainly much shorter and more memorable. Mika is the nickname with which he has always called him his mother, since he was a child, for this reason he has a particular relationship with his name, with which he identifies.

Age

Mika has 39 years old: was born in Lebanon, in Beirut, on August 18, 1983, under the zodiac sign of Leo.

Mika’s boyfriend

A stable and serene relationship accompanies Mika’s life. Engaged with the Greek director Andrea Dermanisthe pop star is living a love story that began over 15 years ago.

Height

Mika is really very tall: his height is 1 meter and 91 centimeters.

Biography

American father and Lebanese Maronite mother, the third of five siblings, Mika was born in Beirut, where he lives only one year. Due to the civil war in Lebanon, his family is forced to move to Paris, the city where he lives until the age of nine. Following his father’s transfer to the Kuwait embassy for seven months, Mika, his mother and siblings move to London.

Despite his academic difficulties due to a form of DSA, Mika started composing music and lyrics from an early age, showing that passion for music that made him become the international artist we know. Success came by chance, via the personal page on MySpace, a platform in vogue in the early 2000s. In 2006, in fact, he was noticed by a record producer who offered him an amazing contract for his first single, Grace Kelly. From that moment it has been history for Mika.

A story of international successes, from the single Relax, Take It Easy to Stardust, of collaborations with important artists, from Madonna to Ariana Grande, of appearances in Italian events, from Sanremo Festival to the Giffoni Film Festivalconcerts, live shows and tours around the planet, passing through Umbria Jazz to the Parc des Princes in Paris, recording everywhere and always sold out.

Where does she live?

In love with Italy and Italian culture, despite having several homes between London and Greece, Mika bought a residence in Tuscany. The house in Scandicci, near Florence, is also inhabited by his sister. Mika has a relationship of great affection with Florence, to the point that on 10 January 2018 the mayor Dario Nardella gave him the keys to the city with a solemn ceremony held in Palazzo Vecchio.

Songs of Mika

Having become one of the international pop stars, known and appreciated by an audience of all ages, Mika has a career of sensational successes. His songs are a rainbow of great sounds and lyrics, so picking a few is an extremely difficult task. However, here are ten of the most famous, those for which he is famous in the five continents and which have marked his career.

The ten great successes of Mika

Grace Kelly

Relax, Take It Easy

Popular Song

Lollipop

Elle Me Dit

Love Today

We Are Golden

Boum Boum Boum

Celebrate

Big Girl (You Are So Beautiful)

Mika’s mom

It had been Mika’s mother, Joannie Pennimanto teach his son a love for the arts and music in particular.

She left after seeing me play one last time

This is what the singer confessed, after the death of mother Joannie in December 2020. Unfortunately, he had been suffering for some time from a very aggressive form of brain tumor. Mika’s mother had managed to attend, albeit in a wheelchair, her son’s last live concert, recorded in Versailles shortly before her disappearance.

Instagram

Mika has exceeded 1 million and 4 thousand followers on his Instagram page. If you don’t want to miss any updates from the international pop star, click HERE.