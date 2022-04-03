Sports

Mika Hakkinen retracts and praises Checo Pérez

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Then of being busted by Mika Hakkinen, Czech Perez has been recognized by the two-time champion from F1 What a pilot from great level after getting his first pole at the Saudi Arabian GP. The Finn assured at the time that the Mexican was not helping Verstappen, but last weekend he was surprised.

It was very satisfying to see Checo get his first pole in Formula 1. Eleven years, 220 Grands Prix, that’s a long time to wait, but you need a competitive car and he is making the most of that opportunity“, he commented in an interview with Unibet.

On the other hand, assured that the “safety car was a disaster for him”given that did not allow him to get on the podium in Jeddah, adding that “these things happen and you just have to stay focused and try to recover.”

Finally, Hakkinen hopes that the Guadalajara rescue many learnings of what happened at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​since that you help to to improve as a pilot and Aspire to more hits in the upcoming races of the 2022 F1 season.

“Falling behind Carlos Sainz and dropping to fourth only added to his disappointment, but I think Checo can get many positive aspects of this weekend. Will give even more confidence to have left behind that first pole position”.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Miguel ready to pass the torch to Torkelson

59 seconds ago

Louis Van Gaal reveals he is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer

14 mins ago

foul, yellow card and bursts into tears at being substituted

25 mins ago

Marcelo Flores receives his first call-up to the first team

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button