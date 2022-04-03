Mika Hakkinen retracts and praises Checo Pérez

Midtime Editorial

Then of being busted by Mika Hakkinen, Czech Perez has been recognized by the two-time champion from F1 What a pilot from great level after getting his first pole at the Saudi Arabian GP. The Finn assured at the time that the Mexican was not helping Verstappen, but last weekend he was surprised.

“It was very satisfying to see Checo get his first pole in Formula 1. Eleven years, 220 Grands Prix, that’s a long time to wait, but you need a competitive car and he is making the most of that opportunity“, he commented in an interview with Unibet.

On the other hand, assured that the “safety car was a disaster for him”given that did not allow him to get on the podium in Jeddah, adding that “these things happen and you just have to stay focused and try to recover.”

Finally, Hakkinen hopes that the Guadalajara rescue many learnings of what happened at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​since that you help to to improve as a pilot and Aspire to more hits in the upcoming races of the 2022 F1 season.

“Falling behind Carlos Sainz and dropping to fourth only added to his disappointment, but I think Checo can get many positive aspects of this weekend. Will give even more confidence to have left behind that first pole position”.