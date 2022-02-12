Mike Chioda: “Randy Orton deserves another WWE title chance”

The contribution of Randy Orton at the WWE it cannot be understated, as it has been one of the pillars of the company for nearly twenty years. Orton went on to solidify as one of the greatest Superstars in the company’s history. The Apex Predator attended the Royal Rumble match last month which took place in his hometown. However, he didn’t fight long in the match before he was knocked out, which disappointed the fans. Randy is also a multiple world champion, and his last WWE title was a short reign during his feud with Drew McIntyre. While speaking on the Monday Mailbag Podcast with Mike Nail spoke precisely of this aspect.

Her words

“I heard some rumors that they were going to push Randy Orton and spot it in the Rumble but somehow that plan has changed. I’d love to see Randy get a chance for the WWE title. The boy is phenomenal, a hard worker and has done thousands of matches. I don’t know why, but I’d love to see The Viper up there. He stayed with Riddle, trying to build it, but I don’t know, they probably thought Matt wasn’t ready yet. But I believe that his role must be more important, on the same level as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ”. Whether the Legend Killer will win a major WWE title remains to be seen, as a team split has been rumored for a while. RK-Bro.