Mike Hagerty, actor of “Friends” and “Somebody Somewhere”, has died

(CNN) — Mike Hagerty, an actor known for his roles on shows like “Friends” and movies like “Overboard,” has died, Bridget Everett, his co-star on HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” said in an Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love for his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” the statement said.

Hagerty played Everett’s father on the HBO series.

“I loved Mike the minute I met him,” Everett added in another post. “He was so special. Warm, funny, he never met a stranger. We are devastated that he passed away.”

Over the years, the actor has racked up a long list of guest roles on television, mostly in comedies, but also in dramas like “ER” and “Deadwood.”

In addition to “Friends,” where he played super builder Mr. Treeger, he appeared in a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” as a clothing store owner and had recurring roles on the comedies “Lucky Louie” (starring Louis CK), ” The George Carlin Show” and, more recently, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Actor-director Jay Duplass added in a tweet: “Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man. He will be missed. He lives forever in our hearts.”

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, his wife Kathleen O’Rourke and their daughter Meg, according to the Everett Post.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this story.