Mike Hagerty, renowned actor of “Friends” died | DailyShow

There is a lot of sadness among the fans and the members of “Friends” in the wake of Mike Hagerty’s death at the age of 67. The actor played a beloved character who had many appearances in the different seasons, for which he is well remembered by fans of the series.

Although there are not many details about what happened in his death, it was the comedian Bridget Everett who gave the sad news. “With great sadness, Michael G. Hagerty’s family announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A much-loved character actor, his love for his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.”he wrote on his social networks.

mike hagerty participated in “Friends” as Mr. Treeger, the manager of the building where most of the scenes of the series starring Jennifer Aniston. “I loved Mike as soon as I met him. It was so special. Warm, fun, never met a stranger”, added his colleague in his farewell.

In addition to his performances in the well-remembered series, the actor also worked on projects such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Somebody Somewhere”, “Seinfeld” and “The Drew Carey Show”among many others.