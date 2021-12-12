Mike James after the difficult night against Olimpia: I’m leaving with rehabilitation

Not an easy night for Mike James. Surprisingly returned to the field against his former team, Olimpia Milano, despite a hamstring problem, the player remained on the pitch for less than 3 minutes in the first quarter.

We converse on the Monaco bench. Mike James starts his match with a loss and a defensive cigarette on the Chacho.

Obviously, nothing is enough to change the race. His and not only. pic.twitter.com/AAiw52GOd3 – (@ AlessandroMagg4) December 10, 2021

Mike James, benched immediately, left the pitch in the first half with a limp. Therefore, an absolutely physical problem, as also specified by Zvezdan Mitrovic in the press room.

Coach Mitrovic on the 2 ‘granted to Mike James. “It was not ready”, “very hard race”, “better to keep it for the next race”

(Street @bball_evo ) pic.twitter.com/oLZW16Ebm0 – (@ AlessandroMagg4) December 10, 2021

Today the player, on social media, talked about the resumption of the recovery activity in order to return to the field only at 100%.